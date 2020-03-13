Yuma Regional Medical Center Planning for Coronavirus

Arizona Edition

Show number 54

Concerns over coronavirus have seen events cancelled across the state and right here in Yuma County.

Warnings and news reports have people asking if they should shake hands? What about hugging your mom? How is this virus different from the flu? How can we keep each other safe?

On Arizona Edition we sit down with the head of Yuma Regional Medical Center’s Infection Prevention team, Mika Naranjo. We ask her some basic questions and try to learn more about a virus that is increasingly disrupting how we live and how we interact.

Arizona Edition airs Fridays at 9:00am and Saturdays at 11:00am on KAWC, 88.9FM and online at www.kawc.org.