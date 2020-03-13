© 2021 KAWC
Bridge: Ocean to Ocean Highway YUMA
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
COVID-19 Coverage
Health Care
COVID-19 Coverage
The latest on COVID-19 in Arizona.

Yuma Regional Medical Center Planning for Coronavirus

KAWC | By Lou Gum
Published March 13, 2020 at 1:27 PM MST
1 of 2
Mika Naranjo, head of YRMC's Infection Prevention Team speaks to KAWC's Lou Gum
KAWC
2 of 2
Our thanks to YRMC's Mika Naranjo for joiing KAWC's Lou Gum for Arizona Edition.

Arizona Edition

Show number 54

Concerns over coronavirus have seen events cancelled across the state and right here in Yuma County.

Warnings and news reports have people asking if they should shake hands?  What about hugging your mom?  How is this virus different from the flu?  How can we keep each other safe?

On Arizona Edition we sit down with the head of Yuma Regional Medical Center’s Infection Prevention team, Mika Naranjo.  We ask her some basic questions and try to learn more about a virus that is increasingly disrupting how we live and how we interact.

Arizona Edition airs Fridays at 9:00am and Saturdays at 11:00am on KAWC, 88.9FM and online at www.kawc.org.

 

Tags

Health CareArizona Editioncoronavirus
Lou Gum
Lou grew up in Tucson and has a long family history in the state of Arizona. He began his public radio career in 1988 at KNAU in Flagstaff as a classical music DJ and has been hooked on public radio since, transitioning to news after trying his hand at several other careers in publishing and commercial broadcasting. Lou has a degree in American Studies from Arizona State University and was KAWC's Morning Edition host for two and half years before becoming News and Operations Director.
See stories by Lou Gum
Related Content