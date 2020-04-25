© 2021 KAWC
Bridge: Ocean to Ocean Highway YUMA
The latest on COVID-19 in Arizona.

Hundreds Could Return to Work as Elective Surgeries Resume May 4 at YRMC

KAWC | By Lou Gum
Published April 25, 2020 at 12:27 PM MST
Yuma Regional Medical Center
In light of Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey's decision to lift the ban on elected surgeries starting in May, Yuma Regional Medical Center will follow suit on May 4, returning hundreds of workers to the hospital in a safe and secure manner, according to Chief Executive Officer Dr. Robert Trenschel. 

Arizona Edition 

Episode: 62

While speaking to KAWC's Lou Gum on Arizona Edition, Dr. Trenschel said the March 19 ban on elected procedures cost the hospital almost $400,000 per day. The hostpital will have taken a nearly $18 million hit since the Executive Order went into place. Dr. Trenschel plans to return to elective procedures in phases of urgency starting May 4, 2020. 

 

"We are very appreciative of the Governor and his lift of the ban on elected surgeries," -Dr. Robert Trenschel, CEO of YRMC

He notes that on a normal day the hospital runs 18 operating rooms, during this COVID-19 pandemic they are only running four. 

The hospital is well equipped with personal protective equipment and all COVID-19 patients are co-herded to one unit, Dr. Trenchel explained on Arizona Edition

Elective surgeries cover a widespread number of procedures like hip replacements, knee surgeries, and hernias.

 

"These are kinds of things that patients are used to having done quickly when they want them, where they want them," Dr. Trenchel said. "We get a little bit of a taste of when the government regulates what you are able to do, in a free market it doesn't regulate what you can do. " 

Visitor restrictions will remain in place while elective surgeries return on May 4. 

 

Lou Gum
Lou grew up in Tucson and has a long family history in the state of Arizona. He began his public radio career in 1988 at KNAU in Flagstaff as a classical music DJ and has been hooked on public radio since, transitioning to news after trying his hand at several other careers in publishing and commercial broadcasting. Lou has a degree in American Studies from Arizona State University and was KAWC's Morning Edition host for two and half years before becoming News and Operations Director.
