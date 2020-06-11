© 2021 KAWC
The latest on COVID-19 in Arizona.

Arizona Edition: Telemedicine's Impact on YRMC Amid COVID Pandemic

KAWC | By Lou Gum
Published June 11, 2020 at 6:01 PM MST
photo_for_lou.jpg
Yuma Regional Medical Center
/

The COVID-19 pandemic has changed the dynamic for medical visits now that many fear to step into a doctor's office or hospital. It poses the potential risk of contracting or spreading the virus that is now present in all 50 states.

Telemedicine, an alternative for patient-visits is becoming more common than before, even though it has been around for many years.

 

 

"The pandemic has really brought it to the forefront because of an absolute need." - Doc. Mark Stephan

On this week's Arizona Edition KAWC's Lou Gum Speaks with Doctor Mark Stephen, the Chief Medical Officer at Equality Health.  

Equality Health helps physicians add telemedicine to their practices. 

KAWC also speaks to Karen Stratton, Yuma Regional Medical Center's Director of obligatory operations for surgical specialties.  

 

"However the pandemic kinda catapulted things into overdrive." -Karen Stratton, Director of obligatory operations for surgical specialties.

Prior to the pandemic, YRMC was already working to get telemedicine operations underway, Stratton said. 

 

