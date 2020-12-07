© 2021 KAWC
Bridge: Ocean to Ocean Highway YUMA
Health Care
The latest on COVID-19 in Arizona.

Yuma Regional Medical Center Prepares For Highest Patient Count

KAWC | By Lou Gum
Published December 7, 2020 at 11:36 AM MST
Yuma Regional Medical Center
CEO Dr. Robert Trenschel hopes the seasonal nurse recruitment plan can help alleviate the influx of patients.

An influx of new COVID-19 cases in Yuma County could put a strain on the region's only hospital according to Yuma Regional Medical Center's CEO Dr. Robert Trenschel.

Trenschel says the hospital projects a high of close to 250 COVID patients in the days ahead. That tops the summer peak of 170 patients. Trenschel says YRMC has the space to handle the influx but is concerned over staffing.

"If you don't have the nurses to care for those patients, the bed capacity doesn't do you much good," Dr. Trenschel said.

Because of Yuma’s history as a winter destination, YRMC has a nationwide seasonal nurse recruitment plan. Trenschel hopes early implementation of that plan will help the hospital manage an increase in patients.

But with patient transfers less likely due to the rising number of virus patients statewide, Trenschel said Yuma will have to manage with the staff it currently has.

