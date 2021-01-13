© 2021 KAWC
Bridge: Ocean to Ocean Highway YUMA
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
COVID-19 Coverage
Health Care

Arizona Edition: Handling Stress and Anxiety Amid A Pandemic

KAWC | By Lou Gum
Published January 13, 2021 at 12:03 PM MST
mental_health.jpg
FANATIC STUDIO / GARY WATERS / GETTY IMAGES/COLLECTION MIX: SUB
/

 

The Coronavirus pandemic has changed the way society operates, causing cancellations, isolation, and in many cases death. 

All of it can lead to stress, anxiety, and even bigger mental health issues. 

 

Troy Love is a Counselor, President, and Clinical Director at Yuma Counseling Services. 

 

"In this last year of 2020 there has been a lot of loss wounds for a lot of people," Love said.   

 

Love spoke with KAWC's Lou Gum on Arizona Edition to address how his workforce adapted to meet patients through HIPA compliant video communication platforms and how the pandemic is impacting one's mental health.

Tags

Health CareArizona Edition
Lou Gum
Lou grew up in Tucson and has a long family history in the state of Arizona. He began his public radio career in 1988 at KNAU in Flagstaff as a classical music DJ and has been hooked on public radio since, transitioning to news after trying his hand at several other careers in publishing and commercial broadcasting. Lou has a degree in American Studies from Arizona State University and was KAWC's Morning Edition host for two and half years before becoming News and Operations Director.
See stories by Lou Gum
Related Content