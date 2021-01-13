Arizona Edition: Handling Stress and Anxiety Amid A Pandemic

The Coronavirus pandemic has changed the way society operates, causing cancellations, isolation, and in many cases death.

All of it can lead to stress, anxiety, and even bigger mental health issues.

Troy Love is a Counselor, President, and Clinical Director at Yuma Counseling Services.

"In this last year of 2020 there has been a lot of loss wounds for a lot of people," Love said.

Love spoke with KAWC's Lou Gum on Arizona Edition to address how his workforce adapted to meet patients through HIPA compliant video communication platforms and how the pandemic is impacting one's mental health.