© 2021 KAWC
Bridge: Ocean to Ocean Highway YUMA
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
COVID-19 Coverage
Health Care
COVID-19 Coverage
The latest on COVID-19 in Arizona.

Arizona Edition: Understanding the Vaccine Available to Yuma County Residents

KAWC | By Lou Gum
Published February 6, 2021 at 12:19 PM MST
moderna_vaccine.jpg
ELISE AMENDOLA / AP
/

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey has asked the federal government for more COVID-19 vaccine for state residents. Most will receive the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, but in Yuma County, because of its ease of transport and storage, health officials chose to distribute the Moderna vaccine. 

 

Both the vaccines use an innovative delivery system to “teach” the body to recognize and respond to covid-19.

 

Dr. Joshua LaBaer is the Executive Director of Arizona State University’s Biodesign Institute. The Institute has led and contributed to COVID-19 testing advances in the state as well as put its brain trust to work on a variety of virus-related issues and solutions, including providing a resource to help people understand the virus, and more recently the vaccines available to fight it.  

 

In part one of a conversation with Arizona Edition host, Lou Gum, Dr. LaBaer reveals how the Biodesign Institute uses a team approach to solve big problems, and how that approach has contributed to the state response to the COVID-19 pandemic. He also discusses vaccine science and explains the innovation behind the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines.  

 

 

In part two of Arizona Edition, Dr. LaBaer talks about how COVID-19 variants could affect vaccine effectiveness. He also discusses myths about the COVID-19 vaccine. 

 

 

azed_seg_b_020521web.mp3
AZED Part 2, aired 020521, 020621

Visit Biodesign.asu.edu to learn more about the Moderna vaccine available in Yuma County. 

Tags

Health CareYuma County Health DepartmentArizona EditionCOVID-19 vaccineThe Biodesign Institute
Lou Gum
Lou grew up in Tucson and has a long family history in the state of Arizona. He began his public radio career in 1988 at KNAU in Flagstaff as a classical music DJ and has been hooked on public radio since, transitioning to news after trying his hand at several other careers in publishing and commercial broadcasting. Lou has a degree in American Studies from Arizona State University and was KAWC's Morning Edition host for two and half years before becoming News and Operations Director.
See stories by Lou Gum
Related Content