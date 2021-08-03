© 2021 KAWC
Bridge: Ocean to Ocean Highway YUMA
Arizona Edition: Mosquitos Test Positive For West Nile In Yuma County

KAWC | By Lou Gum
Published August 3, 2021 at 10:47 AM MST
westnile.jpeg
Jonathan Athens Director of Communications, Cocopah Indian Tribe
/

Mosquito test samples in Yuma County showed positive cases of West Nile virus, a mosquito born illness that can transfer to humans.  

The virus has flu like symptoms and can lead to inflammation in the brain and spine.  

 

While no positive cases of West Nile have been reported in Yuma County residents, managing that risk is at the upmost importance.  

 

On this episode of Arizona Edition KAWC’s Lou Gum spoke with Yuma County Pest Abatement District Manager Elene Stefanikos and Director of the Cocopah Environmental Protection Office Jennifer Alspach, to find out how the testing is done and how you can help.  

 

The agency is currently on the lookout in our region for West Nile. For resources pertaining to the virus and how to better protect yourself visit here. 

Lou Gum
Lou grew up in Tucson and has a long family history in the state of Arizona. He began his public radio career in 1988 at KNAU in Flagstaff as a classical music DJ and has been hooked on public radio since, transitioning to news after trying his hand at several other careers in publishing and commercial broadcasting. Lou has a degree in American Studies from Arizona State University and was KAWC's Morning Edition host for two and half years before becoming News and Operations Director.
