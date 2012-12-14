© 2021 KAWC
Bridge: Ocean to Ocean Highway YUMA
S.A.N.E. Immigration Reform, Cesar Chavez's Arizona Home, and the Center of the World

KAWC | By Lou Gum
Published December 14, 2012 at 1:29 PM MST

Arizona Edition talks to Todd Landfried of Arizona Employers for Immigration Reform about S.A.N.E., a suggested solution to immigration problems by the Real Arizona Coalition...(originally aired 12/12/12)

Arizona Edition - KAWC's Michelle Faust visits the Arizona childhood homestead of Cesar Chavez and KAWC's Kim Johnson visits the "Center of the World"... (originally aired 12/10/12)

Arizona Edition Segment B 12/10/12 - Marc Grossman on Cesar Chavez's Arizona Home and the Center of the World

ImmigrationSANE immigration reformArizona Employers for Immigration ReformTodd LandfriedImmigration in YumaReal Arizona Coalition
Lou Gum
Lou grew up in Tucson and has a long family history in the state of Arizona. He began his public radio career in 1988 at KNAU in Flagstaff as a classical music DJ and has been hooked on public radio since, transitioning to news after trying his hand at several other careers in publishing and commercial broadcasting. Lou has a degree in American Studies from Arizona State University and was KAWC's Morning Edition host for two and half years before becoming News and Operations Director.
