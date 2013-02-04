The Comprehensive Immigration Reform Debate

Arizona Edition takes a look at the bipartisan plan by an assembly of U.S. Senators, including Arizona Senators John McCain and Jeff Flake, to renew the debate on immigration reform. KAWC’s Lou Gum speaks with Senator Jeff Flake as well as Arizona Congressman Raúl Grijalva about Comprehensive Immigration Reform.

Arizona Edition - KAWC’s Kim Johnson discusses immigration reform with Arturo Rodriguez, president of the United Farm Workers, and KAWC’s Michelle Faust speaks with Bianca Santorini, an immigration attorney for American Beginnings, a Yuma nonprofit that assists with the immigration process.