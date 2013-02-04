© 2021 KAWC
Bridge: Ocean to Ocean Highway YUMA
The Comprehensive Immigration Reform Debate

Published February 4, 2013

Arizona Edition takes a look at the bipartisan plan by an assembly of U.S. Senators, including Arizona Senators John McCain and Jeff Flake, to renew the debate on immigration reform.  KAWC’s Lou Gum speaks with Senator Jeff Flake as well as Arizona Congressman Raúl Grijalva about Comprehensive Immigration Reform.

Arizona Edition - KAWC’s Kim Johnson discusses immigration reform with Arturo Rodriguez, president of the United Farm Workers, and KAWC’s Michelle Faust speaks with Bianca Santorini, an immigration attorney for American Beginnings, a Yuma nonprofit that assists with the immigration process.

Arizona Edition Segment B 020413 – Arturo Rodriguez of the United Farm Workers and Immigration Attorney Bianca Santorini

Lou Gum
Lou grew up in Tucson and has a long family history in the state of Arizona. He began his public radio career in 1988 at KNAU in Flagstaff as a classical music DJ and has been hooked on public radio since, transitioning to news after trying his hand at several other careers in publishing and commercial broadcasting. Lou has a degree in American Studies from Arizona State University and was KAWC's Morning Edition host for two and half years before becoming News and Operations Director.
