The Dangers of Crossing the Desert

On Arizona Edition, we investigate the dangers of crossing the United States-Mexico border and what happens to those who are victims of the desert heat. KAWC's Karen Zamora visits more than 600 graves at Terrace Park Cemetery in Holtville, California where many are unidentified migrants. Also, KAWC's Michelle Faust sits down with the Yuma Sector Border Patrol and the consulates office in Yuma, Arizona and Calexico, California as they explain their prevention efforts.

In this segment of Arizona Edition, KAWC’s Michelle Faust visits with Yuma Sector Border Patrol agents about migrants who become stranded while attempting to cross the border. Also, KAWC's Karen Zamora takes a tour of the coroner's office in Brawley, California as they describe what happens when the individuals found in the desert are turned over to the county.