© 2021 KAWC
Bridge: Ocean to Ocean Highway YUMA
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
COVID-19 Coverage
Immigration

Illegal Immigration May Be at Its Lowest in Four Decades

KAWC | By Lou Gum
Published February 13, 2014 at 2:27 PM MST

Arizona Edition - New data from the Border Patrol may indicate that an increase in manpower and security efforts along the U.S.-Mexico border in the last decade have paid off.

The Washington Office on Latin America is a non-profit think-tank.  Using data released by the U.S. Border Patrol and Customs and Border Protection they’ve identified seven trends on migration from Latin America, including information on the number of people apprehended by border patrol, where the migrants are coming from, which section of the border has become the new hot spot for entry and the impact the build-up of border agents has had in immigration patterns.

To find out more, KAWC’s Lou Gum asked Adam Isacson, Senior Associate for Regional Security Policy at WOLA, how his organization came to the conclusion that immigration is at its lowest levels of the past 40 years…(originally aired 02/12/14).

This piece was featured in the February 5th Arizona Edition.  Other pieces featured in the show can be found below in the related content section.

Tags

ImmigrationBorder PatrolWashington Office on Latin AmericaWOLAAdam Isacson
Lou Gum
Lou grew up in Tucson and has a long family history in the state of Arizona. He began his public radio career in 1988 at KNAU in Flagstaff as a classical music DJ and has been hooked on public radio since, transitioning to news after trying his hand at several other careers in publishing and commercial broadcasting. Lou has a degree in American Studies from Arizona State University and was KAWC's Morning Edition host for two and half years before becoming News and Operations Director.
See stories by Lou Gum
Related Content