Illegal Immigration May Be at Its Lowest in Four Decades

Arizona Edition - New data from the Border Patrol may indicate that an increase in manpower and security efforts along the U.S.-Mexico border in the last decade have paid off.

The Washington Office on Latin America is a non-profit think-tank. Using data released by the U.S. Border Patrol and Customs and Border Protection they’ve identified seven trends on migration from Latin America, including information on the number of people apprehended by border patrol, where the migrants are coming from, which section of the border has become the new hot spot for entry and the impact the build-up of border agents has had in immigration patterns.

To find out more, KAWC’s Lou Gum asked Adam Isacson, Senior Associate for Regional Security Policy at WOLA, how his organization came to the conclusion that immigration is at its lowest levels of the past 40 years…(originally aired 02/12/14).

