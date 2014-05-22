The Dangerous Divide: A Militarized Border?

Arizona Edition - The Dangerous Divide is the new book by author Peter Eichstaedt in which he journeys along a portion of the U.S./Mexico border, talking with migrants, Border Patrol agents, and community members about life along the border. In an interview with KAWC’s Lou Gum, Eichstaedt says since the terrorist attacks of September 11th, 2001, the U.S./Mexico border has become a militarized zone and Mexicans and others who cross the border illegally are now viewed as a national security threat…(originally aired 05/21/14).

