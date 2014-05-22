© 2021 KAWC
Bridge: Ocean to Ocean Highway YUMA
COVID-19 Coverage
Immigration

The Dangerous Divide: A Militarized Border?

KAWC | By Lou Gum
Published May 21, 2014 at 9:00 PM MST
DangerousDivide.JPG
Maya Springhawk Robnett
/
KAWC Colorado River Public Media
The Dangerous Divide by Peter Eichstaedt

Arizona Edition - The Dangerous Divide is the new book by author Peter Eichstaedt in which he journeys along a portion of the U.S./Mexico border, talking with migrants, Border Patrol agents, and community members about life along the border.  In an interview with KAWC’s Lou Gum, Eichstaedt says since the terrorist attacks of September 11th, 2001, the U.S./Mexico border has become a militarized zone and Mexicans and others who cross the border illegally are now viewed as a national security threat…(originally aired 05/21/14).

Tags

Immigration9/11September 11th 2001The Dangerous DividePeter EichstaedtMilitarization of the border
Lou Gum
Lou grew up in Tucson and has a long family history in the state of Arizona. He began his public radio career in 1988 at KNAU in Flagstaff as a classical music DJ and has been hooked on public radio since, transitioning to news after trying his hand at several other careers in publishing and commercial broadcasting. Lou has a degree in American Studies from Arizona State University and was KAWC's Morning Edition host for two and half years before becoming News and Operations Director.
