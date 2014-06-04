Conservative Group Pushes Congress for Immigration Reform

Arizona Edition - With the August Congressional recess looming and the November General Election only about five months away, there seems to be a light, but renewed push for immigration reform. There is new talk of it in Congress and even new pressure on Congress for reform—as Conservative leaders in six western states last month called on Congress to pass immigration reform this summer.

The group—representing business, law enforcement, agriculture, technology, and faith groups—told Congress passage of immigration reform should be their number one priority before the summer recess. KAWC’s Kim Johnson has our story…(originally aired 06/04/14).

This piece was featured in the June 4th Arizona Edition. Other pieces featured in the show can be found below in the related content section.