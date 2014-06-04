San Luis Weighs in on Immigration Reform

Arizona Edition - Congress is under deadline this summer to pass a comprehensive reform bill that includes an expansion of visas for high-skill workers, a guest-worker program and a path to citizenship for illegal immigrants.

And while immigration reform is a highly controversial political issue for many, for one border city the reform bill is seen as an economic opportunity.

KAWC’s Stephanie Sanchez spoke with residents and businesses in the city of San Luis who say immigration reform would be good for business…(originally aired 06/04/14).

