Arizona Edition: San Luis Mayor Discusses Border Concerns

While the city of Yuma gets a lot of attention for its proximity to the United States-Mexico border, it isn’t the only Yuma County city on the border. That distinction also belongs to the small city of San Luis.

On this week’s Arizona Edition, host Lou Gum speaks with Mayor of San Luis Gerardo Sanchez.

Mayor Sanchez describes the unique concerns that come up for the port city at a time when a public health emergency and a refugee crisis are literally at the town’s front door.