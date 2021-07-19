© 2021 KAWC
Arizona Edition: San Luis Mayor Discusses Border Concerns

KAWC | By Lou Gum
Published July 19, 2021 at 10:28 AM MST
ducey_border_sl_mayor_gsanchez_0.jpg
Victor Calderón/KAWC
/

While the city of Yuma gets a lot of attention for its proximity to the United States-Mexico border, it isn’t the only Yuma County city on the border. That distinction also belongs to the small city of San Luis. 

 

On this week’s Arizona Edition, host Lou Gum speaks with Mayor of San Luis Gerardo Sanchez.  

 

Mayor Sanchez describes the unique concerns that come up for the port city at a time when a public health emergency and a refugee crisis are literally at the town’s front door. 

  

 

