Jobs at KAWC

Interested in working in public radio? Here are our latest job openings:

KAWC Host/News Producer

Apply here: https://azwestern.csod.com/ats/careersite/JobDetails.aspx?site=1&id=1506

SALARY: $41,322 per year - depending on education and experience. Plus, excellent fringe benefits

QUALIFICATIONS:Required:

Bachelor's degree plus three years’ experience producing radio, television or print news content or equivalent experience.

Demonstrated experience in radio or television productions.

Preferred:

Spanish language fluency

Familiarity with NPR and other public radio programming

Understanding of issues of particular importance to Spanish speaking audiences

Work Schedule:

Full-time, 12-month, exempt position

Monday – Friday

Position is not overtime eligible

SUMMARY OF FUNCTION:

Hosts and produces NPR programming broadcast on KAWC radio stations and internet. Writes, prepares and produces in-depth news and feature reports for broadcast and internet. Provides operational support. Provides support for community outreach and fundraising events.

TYPICAL DUTIES:

Serves Yuma and La Paz Counties Community College District as local host for KAWC programs, primarily NPR's MORNING EDITION or ALL THINGS CONSIDERED. Uses independent, professional judgment to provide local continuity in national programs to produce scheduled breaks and news. Uses independent judgment to select news, write copy and deliver local newscasts. Operates audio console and manages daily and special programming schedule.

Uses independent judgment to produce in-depth news and public affairs feature reports and programming. Conducts field interviews, travels to the site of news events, and gathers audio. Writes stories, edits digital audio recordings, and voices news stories. Writes and produces appropriate web and companion content.

Operates KAWC production facilities, including digital audio workstations and automation systems. Supports the daily general operation of all KAWC radio stations. Ensures KAWC compliance with applicable Federal Communications Commission rules and regulations concerning proper function and operation of transmitters and Emergency Alert System.

Uses professional judgment to participate in station funding raising campaigns and community outreach projects. Produces on-air and promotional materials as necessary. Attends and participates in station events as assigned.

Support and participate in strategic planning initiatives and performs related duties as required.

CLOSING DATE:

Position will remain open until filled.

