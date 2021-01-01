KAWC Day Sponsors

Honor a Special Day with a KAWC Day Sponsorship

Recognize a birthday, anniversary, special event, holiday, or other special day on KAWC! For just $88.90 (in honor of our FM frequency in Yuma), you can receive eight (8) announcements of 20-seconds in length on the date of your choice, pending availability on our calendar. Your announcement, which will start with “Today's Day Sponsor is...” and your name or company name, will generally run every other hour throughout your day. We'll help you craft a message to make your day special! Discounts are available for multiple day sponsors—four or more day sponsors are just $75 each!

To become a day sponsor, call 877-838-5292, or pledge online!

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is eligible?

Individual donors, nonprofit organizations, or for-profit businesses are welcome to reserve a day sponsorship on KAWC.

How soon should I reserve my date?

Typically we can process your day sponsorship request with one week's notice if your date is available. Obviously, however, the sooner you reserve, the better!

Can I reserve consecutive days?

Unfortunately, we cannot accept consecutive day sponsors. You can, however, reserve up to four days per week.

Can I give my day sponsorship to someone?

Day Sponsorships are transferable to other individuals and nonprofit organizations. Just let us know.

What can I say?

Day Sponsorship messages generally begin with "Today's Day Sponsor is" and then your name and message. Messages are no longer than 20 seconds. Messages must conform to FCC rules and station policy. Station staff will voice and record your message.

For more information, call us at 877-838-5292 or email support@kawc.org.

