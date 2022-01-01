KAWC Presents Old Blind Dogs

Buy Tickets Now

Live at the Historic Yuma Theatre

Wednesday, October 12, 2022 at 7 pm

$20 General Admission

Welcome back Old Blind Dogs in their first concert in Yuma since their sell-out performance in 2018!

As recent inductees to the BBC ALBA Scots Trad Music Awards 'Trad Music Hall of Fame,' the 'Dugs' will celebrate thirty years on the road in 2022 by launching their fourteenth studio album 'Knucklehead Circus.’ A joyous, uplifting, and fun album full of compelling energy and intoxicating rhythm on which ‘OBD' continue to innovate within their tradition while faithfully revealing its essence.

Like many of the early flag-bearing Scottish folk bands, the Old Blind Dogs lineup has faced inevitable changes over the years but the core values at the band's musical heart continue to beat strong. The current band lineup consists of four of Scotland's finest traditional musicians at the top of their game. Original member Jonny Hardie (fiddle/vocals) is joined by Aaron Jones (cittern/guitar/vocals), Elias Alexander (pipes/whistles), and Donald Hay (percussion/vocals) and collectively they comprise one of the hottest live tickets on the traditional Scottish music scene today.

Here’s to many more years of Old Blind Dogs!

