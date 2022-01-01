KAWC Presents Old Blind Dogs
KAWC/Border Radio presents Old Blind Dogs, returning to Yuma for the first time since 2018!
Live at the Historic Yuma Theatre
Wednesday, October 12, 2022 at 7 pm
$20 General Admission
Welcome back Old Blind Dogs in their first concert in Yuma since their sell-out performance in 2018!
As recent inductees to the BBC ALBA Scots Trad Music Awards 'Trad Music Hall of Fame,' the 'Dugs' will celebrate thirty years on the road in 2022 by launching their fourteenth studio album 'Knucklehead Circus.’ A joyous, uplifting, and fun album full of compelling energy and intoxicating rhythm on which ‘OBD' continue to innovate within their tradition while faithfully revealing its essence.
Like many of the early flag-bearing Scottish folk bands, the Old Blind Dogs lineup has faced inevitable changes over the years but the core values at the band's musical heart continue to beat strong. The current band lineup consists of four of Scotland's finest traditional musicians at the top of their game. Original member Jonny Hardie (fiddle/vocals) is joined by Aaron Jones (cittern/guitar/vocals), Elias Alexander (pipes/whistles), and Donald Hay (percussion/vocals) and collectively they comprise one of the hottest live tickets on the traditional Scottish music scene today.
Here’s to many more years of Old Blind Dogs!
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)
I didn't receive my confirmation by email. What do I do?
First, your confirmation will come from confirmation@etix.com. Please check your junk or spam folder.
If you still can't find your ticket confirmation, please call the Yuma Art Center box office at (928) 373-5202.
What are the hours for the box office?
The Yuma Art Center is open Tuesday - Saturday from 10:00 to 8:00 pm at 254 S Main St, Yuma, AZ 85364. You can also call them at (928) 373-5202.
I bought tickets online. Do I need to print them?
No, you can use the mobile option as well! On your confirmation email, click on the "View Ticket(s)" button and that will show your ticket with a bar code. You may bring your ticket on your phone that way.