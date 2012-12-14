© 2021 KAWC
Bridge: Ocean to Ocean Highway YUMA
Yuma's Military Veterans, Arrival of F-35s

KAWC | By Lou Gum
Published December 14, 2012 at 1:18 PM MST
sdd_f35testa_152.jpg
www.jsf.mil
/

Arizona Edition discusses what makes Yuma attractive to military retirees and some of the services available to them in the region...(originally aired 11/12/12)

In Segment B of Arizona Edition, KAWC's Kim Johnson reports on the arrival of the first F-35 Joint Strike Fighter.  Yuma's Marine Core Air Station is one of the first to receive the new jets...

AZED SEG B 111212.mp3
Arizona Edition Segment B 11/12/12 - F-35 Joint Strike Fighters

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DAhfSCUpkt0

Tags

MilitaryHiring Our HeroesVeterans Dayjobs for veteransJanet TorricellasYuma Veterans Fund
Lou Gum
Lou grew up in Tucson and has a long family history in the state of Arizona. He began his public radio career in 1988 at KNAU in Flagstaff as a classical music DJ and has been hooked on public radio since, transitioning to news after trying his hand at several other careers in publishing and commercial broadcasting. Lou has a degree in American Studies from Arizona State University and was KAWC's Morning Edition host for two and half years before becoming News and Operations Director.
