Marine Corps Air Station-Yuma Puts on Yuma Air Show

Published March 12, 2014 at 6:00 PM MST

Arizona Edition - This weekend, the skies of Yuma fill with the sights and sounds of U.S. military might and aviation heroics.  The Marine Corps Air Station Yuma’s annual Yuma Airshow is one of the biggest events of the year, bringing tens of thousands of residents and visitors through the gates of one of the busiest Marine air bases in the country.  KAWC’s Kim Johnson spoke with real fighter pilot Lt. Colonel Brent Weathers about what to expect and this year’s event, including a few surprises…(originally aired 03/12/14).

