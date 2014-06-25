© 2021 KAWC
Bridge: Ocean to Ocean Highway YUMA
Military Spouses Co-Op in Yuma

Published June 25, 2014 at 6:30 PM MST
The Ms. CO-OP Project
The Ms. CO-OP Project

Arizona Edition - Having a spouse in the U.S. military means being prepared to move quite a bit as assignments and deployments change for military personnel.  That can make finding and keeping work or a career going for military spouses difficult, since long-term planning and career advancement take a back seat to new orders for their husbands or wives.

An enterprising groups of local military spouses may have come up with a solution.  They’ve opened a co-op in downtown Yuma for enterprising and business minded military spouses to work and perhaps even kick-start their own small businesses.  KAWC Stephanie Sanchez has details…(originally aired 06/25/14).

This piece was featured in the June 25th Arizona Edition.  Other pieces featured in the show can be found below in the related content section.

