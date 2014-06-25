Military Spouses Co-Op in Yuma

Arizona Edition - Having a spouse in the U.S. military means being prepared to move quite a bit as assignments and deployments change for military personnel. That can make finding and keeping work or a career going for military spouses difficult, since long-term planning and career advancement take a back seat to new orders for their husbands or wives.

An enterprising groups of local military spouses may have come up with a solution. They’ve opened a co-op in downtown Yuma for enterprising and business minded military spouses to work and perhaps even kick-start their own small businesses. KAWC Stephanie Sanchez has details…(originally aired 06/25/14).

