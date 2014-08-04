© 2021 KAWC
Bridge: Ocean to Ocean Highway YUMA
Yuma Purple Heart Recipients on the Medal, PTSD, and the Nature of War

KAWC
Published August 4, 2014 at 1:00 PM MST
1 of 3
Michael Page: Vietnam Vet and Purple Heart Recipient
Maya Springhawk Robnett
2 of 3
Left to Right: Kent Hansen, A.J. Kinnel, Michael Jones
Maya Springhawk Robnett
3 of 3
Three Purple Heart recipients at the Somerton home of Michael Jones
Maya Springhawk Robnett

Arizona Edition - August 7th, 1782, Commander-in-Chief of the Continental Army George Washington issued a general order establishing the “Badge of Military Merit.”  This badge served as the inspiration for the Purple Heart and today, nearly 232 years later, the award is only given to those who were wounded while serving on the battlefield.  There have been an estimated 1.8 million recipients of the medal in U.S. history.  KAWC’s Maya Springhawk Robnett spoke with four of these recipients living in Yuma County…(originally aired 08/04/14).

In this interview, we hear more from three Military Order of the Purple Heart members as they discuss Post Traumatic Stress Disorder, Vietnam and Iraq, and the politics of war...(originally aired 08/04/14).

080414_MOPHInterview_MSR.mp3
080414 Arizona Edition - Around the dining-room table with Hansen, Kinnel, and Jones

These pieces were featured in the August 4th Arizona Edition.  Other pieces featured in the show can be found below in the related content section.

Tags

MilitaryMilitary Order of the Purple HeartA.J. KinnelMichael PageMichael JonesKent HansenPTSDVietnam WarIraq WarPurple Heart
