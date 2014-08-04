Yuma Purple Heart Recipients on the Medal, PTSD, and the Nature of War

Arizona Edition - August 7th, 1782, Commander-in-Chief of the Continental Army George Washington issued a general order establishing the “Badge of Military Merit.” This badge served as the inspiration for the Purple Heart and today, nearly 232 years later, the award is only given to those who were wounded while serving on the battlefield. There have been an estimated 1.8 million recipients of the medal in U.S. history. KAWC’s Maya Springhawk Robnett spoke with four of these recipients living in Yuma County…(originally aired 08/04/14).

In this interview, we hear more from three Military Order of the Purple Heart members as they discuss Post Traumatic Stress Disorder, Vietnam and Iraq, and the politics of war...(originally aired 08/04/14).

