Archaeology at YPG

The challenges of preserving historic sites at the Army's Yuma Proving Ground...

Yuma Proving Ground is one of the largest military installations in the world. The over 1300 square mile facility is used to test nearly every weapon, vehicle and piece of equipment used in the military.

The testing areas at YPG are so vast that in some parts of the installation there are sites and artifacts that are thousands of years old.

KAWC’s Stephanie Sanchez spoke with Yuma Proving Ground archaeologist Meg McDonald about her passion to protect rich archaeological sites while helping YPG carry out its mission.

