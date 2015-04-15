© 2021 KAWC
Bridge: Ocean to Ocean Highway YUMA
Yuma Proving Ground tests M777 Howitzer

KAWC
Published April 15, 2015 at 1:19 PM MST
Stephanie Sanchez
AZED-The Yuma Proving Ground is one of the largest military installations in the world.

YPG, located 25 miles northeast of Yuma conducts a wide variety of military tests from long range artillery, armored vehicles to unmanned aerial systems.

With a sunny climate, vast terrain and range facilities, it is an ideal environment for testing and training conditions year round.

The test facility is larger than the state of Rhode Island and is one of the Army’s busiest testing centers.

KAWC’s Stephanie Sanchez tells us about a current artillery weapons test on the M777 Howitzer.

MilitaryYuma Proving GroundM777 HowitzerU.S. Armed ForcesArtillery systems