AZED-May marks the start of Permanent Change of Stations for many military families across the nation.

According to Department of Defense stats, nearly 40 percent of military moves occur between May 15th and August 15th.

KAWC’s Stephanie Sanchez speaks with Military Affairs Relationship Director within USAA’s Military Advocacy Group Maggie Hahn about how military families can prepare, plan and pack to ensure a smooth successful move.