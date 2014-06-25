Jimmy Caves: Yuma Performer of More Than 40 Years

Arizona Edition - Jimmy Caves is an 82 year-old musician who has been playing piano and keyboard in Yuma venues for more than 40 years. While in the Navy from 1951 to 1955 and the USO from 1969 to 1974, Caves played music around the world before finally settling down in Yuma. But the music hasn’t stopped. KAWC’s Maya Springhawk Robnett spoke to Caves, who still performs around town…(originally aired 06/25/14).

