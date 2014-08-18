Randy Love Talks Jazz

© 2021 KAWC
Published August 18, 2014 at 3:30 PM MST

Arizona Edition – Jazz is popular in the city of Yuma.  The Yuma Jazz company performs at various venues year round, in the summer they bring national and international guests to play free outdoor concerts with them at Yuma Palms Regional Center as part of the Village Jazz Series and this summer KAWC and Lute’s Casino partnered for the Lute’s Casino Summer Jazz Series.   Hundreds attend both events regularly.  Finding an expert on local jazz to help explain the popularity of jazz in Yuma was not difficult.  KAWC’s Lou Gum reached out to KAWC’s own Randy Love, host of Friday night’s Jazz alive…(originally aired 08/14/14).

MusicJazzRandy LoveLute’s Casino Summer Jazz Series
Lou Gum
Lou grew up in Tucson and has a long family history in the state of Arizona. He began his public radio career in 1988 at KNAU in Flagstaff as a classical music DJ and has been hooked on public radio since, transitioning to news after trying his hand at several other careers in publishing and commercial broadcasting. Lou has a degree in American Studies from Arizona State University and was KAWC's Morning Edition host for two and half years before becoming News and Operations Director.
