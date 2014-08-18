Randy Love Talks Jazz

Arizona Edition – Jazz is popular in the city of Yuma. The Yuma Jazz company performs at various venues year round, in the summer they bring national and international guests to play free outdoor concerts with them at Yuma Palms Regional Center as part of the Village Jazz Series and this summer KAWC and Lute’s Casino partnered for the Lute’s Casino Summer Jazz Series. Hundreds attend both events regularly. Finding an expert on local jazz to help explain the popularity of jazz in Yuma was not difficult. KAWC’s Lou Gum reached out to KAWC’s own Randy Love, host of Friday night’s Jazz alive…(originally aired 08/14/14).

