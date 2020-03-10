© 2021 KAWC
Bridge: Ocean to Ocean Highway YUMA
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
COVID-19 Coverage
News

Dungeons & Dragons Game Play Used as Therapy in Yuma Group

KAWC | By Lou Gum
Published March 10, 2020 at 1:06 PM MST
1 of 3
Therapist Elizabeth Langbauer leads an RPG therapy group in Yuma.
KAWC
2 of 3
Therapist Elizabeth Langbauer speaks to KAWC's Lou Gum about RPG therapy.
KAWC
3 of 3
Our thanks to Elizabeth Langbauer for visiting KAWC to talk about her D&D therapy program.
KAWC

Arizona Edition

Show Number 54

In 2016 the role-playing strategy game Dungeons & Dragons was inducted into the National Toy Hall of Fame.

Created in the 1970s, the Strong National Museum of Play says “More than any other game, Dungeons & Dragons paved the way for older children and adults to experience imaginative play. It was groundbreaking.”

In D&D, players assume the roles of characters who live in a world overseen and narrated by a Dungeon Master.  A roll of the dice can change the circumstances and players must adapt, interact and use a menu of each players special skills to respond.

Today therapists and mental health professionals say there are lessons embedded in the playing of Dungeons & Dragons and other RPG games like it.

Elizabeth Langbauer is a therapist at Yuma Counseling Services.  She leads a D&D Therapy Group in Yuma. 

Arizona Edition airs Friday morning at 9:00 and Saturday morning at 11:00 on KAWC, 88.9FM and online at www.kawc.org.

Tags

NewsMental HealthArizona EditionComic-ConDungeons and DragonstherapyYuma Counsleing Services
Lou Gum
Lou grew up in Tucson and has a long family history in the state of Arizona. He began his public radio career in 1988 at KNAU in Flagstaff as a classical music DJ and has been hooked on public radio since, transitioning to news after trying his hand at several other careers in publishing and commercial broadcasting. Lou has a degree in American Studies from Arizona State University and was KAWC's Morning Edition host for two and half years before becoming News and Operations Director.
See stories by Lou Gum
Related Content