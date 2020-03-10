Dungeons & Dragons Game Play Used as Therapy in Yuma Group

Arizona Edition

Show Number 54

In 2016 the role-playing strategy game Dungeons & Dragons was inducted into the National Toy Hall of Fame.

Created in the 1970s, the Strong National Museum of Play says “More than any other game, Dungeons & Dragons paved the way for older children and adults to experience imaginative play. It was groundbreaking.”

In D&D, players assume the roles of characters who live in a world overseen and narrated by a Dungeon Master. A roll of the dice can change the circumstances and players must adapt, interact and use a menu of each players special skills to respond.

Today therapists and mental health professionals say there are lessons embedded in the playing of Dungeons & Dragons and other RPG games like it.

Elizabeth Langbauer is a therapist at Yuma Counseling Services. She leads a D&D Therapy Group in Yuma.

