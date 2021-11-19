San Luis Film Festival celebrates 10 years of culture in film

The San Luis Film Festival celebrates its tenth year this weekend.

Officials say the goal is to celebrate our regional culture through thought-provoking films, some with local ties to directors and actors.

Antonio Carrillo is the festival’s president and founder.

“We have throughout these 10 years accomplished our goals because many local kids have participated as volunteers and interacted with actors and film directors and producers,” Carrillo told KAWC.

This year’s festival continues tonight with the film Son of Monarchs at 6 p.m. at the Cesar Chavez Cultural Center. It’s about a Mexican biologist living in New York who returns to his hometown, nestled in the majestic monarch butterfly forests of Michoacán.

Other films this year were “Mara'akame's Dream”, about a young native boy whose dream is to travel with his band and play in a concert in Mexico City, and “Gonzalez”, about a young man in severe debt who gets a job working in a corrupt Christian call center in Mexico.