Bridge: Ocean to Ocean Highway YUMA
San Luis Film Festival celebrates 10 years of culture in film

KAWC | By Victor Calderón
Published November 19, 2021 at 5:57 PM MST
SLFF 1119.jpg
San Luis Film Festival

The San Luis Film Festival celebrates its tenth year this weekend.

Officials say the goal is to celebrate our regional culture through thought-provoking films, some with local ties to directors and actors.

Antonio Carrillo is the festival’s president and founder.

“We have throughout these 10 years accomplished our goals because many local kids have participated as volunteers and interacted with actors and film directors and producers,” Carrillo told KAWC.

This year’s festival continues tonight with the film Son of Monarchs at 6 p.m. at the Cesar Chavez Cultural Center. It’s about a Mexican biologist living in New York who returns to his hometown, nestled in the majestic monarch butterfly forests of Michoacán.

Other films this year were “Mara'akame's Dream”, about a young native boy whose dream is to travel with his band and play in a concert in Mexico City, and “Gonzalez”, about a young man in severe debt who gets a job working in a corrupt Christian call center in Mexico.

Victor Calderón
Victor is originally from West Sacramento, California and has lived in Arizona for more than five years. He began his print journalism career in 2004 following his graduation from Georgetown University in Washington D.C. Victor has been a reporter for the following daily newspapers: The Monterey County Herald, The Salinas Californian and the Reno Gazette-Journal, where he covered stories including agriculture, education and Latino community news. Victor has also served as a local editor for Patch, a national news organization with hyperlocal websites, in Carmichael, California in the Sacramento area. He also served as the editor for The New Vision, the newspaper for the Roman Catholic Diocese of Tucson, which includes Yuma and La Paz counties. Victor lives in Somerton. He enjoys spending time with his family and friends and following most sports.
