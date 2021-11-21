Arizona Western College Indigenous Student Association celebrates Native American Heritage Month on Monday

Native American culture in Yuma County will be celebrated Monday at an event at Arizona Western College.

The AWC Indigenous Students Association will gather from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. on the main Yuma campus. The event will feature music, dancing, and artistry from the Quechan and Cocopah tribes.

Dana Chino is the president of the AWC ISA. She said it’s important to honor the native community year round.

“Just being a part of my tribe, being Quechan, it’s very important to me," Chino told KAWC. "I would love for everyone to come out and see how beautiful our traditions are. The dancing, the singing, everything has a story to it.”

As part of Native American Heritage Month, Chino said the Quechan community held its own celebration this past weekend.

