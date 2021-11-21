© 2021 KAWC
Bridge: Ocean to Ocean Highway YUMA
Arizona Western College Indigenous Student Association celebrates Native American Heritage Month on Monday

KAWC | By Victor Calderón
Published November 21, 2021 at 5:08 PM MST
Fort Yuma dance group.jpg
Provided photo/Dana Chino
/
Fort Yuma Quechan Indian Tribe dance group

Native American culture in Yuma County will be celebrated Monday at an event at Arizona Western College.

The AWC Indigenous Students Association will gather from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. on the main Yuma campus. The event will feature music, dancing, and artistry from the Quechan and Cocopah tribes.

Dana Chino is the president of the AWC ISA. She said it’s important to honor the native community year round.

“Just being a part of my tribe, being Quechan, it’s very important to me," Chino told KAWC. "I would love for everyone to come out and see how beautiful our traditions are. The dancing, the singing, everything has a story to it.”

As part of Native American Heritage Month, Chino said the Quechan community held its own celebration this past weekend.

Victor Calderón
Victor is originally from West Sacramento, California and has lived in Arizona for more than five years. He began his print journalism career in 2004 following his graduation from Georgetown University in Washington D.C. Victor has been a reporter for the following daily newspapers: The Monterey County Herald, The Salinas Californian and the Reno Gazette-Journal, where he covered stories including agriculture, education and Latino community news. Victor has also served as a local editor for Patch, a national news organization with hyperlocal websites, in Carmichael, California in the Sacramento area. He also served as the editor for The New Vision, the newspaper for the Roman Catholic Diocese of Tucson, which includes Yuma and La Paz counties. Victor lives in Somerton. He enjoys spending time with his family and friends and following most sports.
