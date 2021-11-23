U.S. Sen. Rick Scott of Florida visits border near Yuma

U.S. Senator Rick Scott, a Florida Republican, visited the U.S.-Mexico borderTuesday in Yuma, a day after he introduced a bill he said would address what he called President Joe Biden’s border crisis.

Speaking at the Morelos Dam near a section of border fence, Scott said the Yuma Sector is important for border security throughout the U.S.

“We need to follow the legal process to come into this country," Scott said. "I’m from Florida. We like immigration. We’re an immigration state but we like legal immigration. It’s not fair to the people who have done it the right way for people to come here in an illegal manner.”

Sen. Scott said the Upholding the Law at Our Border Act would require the Inspector General of the Department of Homeland Security to investigate the vetting and processing of migrants apprehended along the border.

While in the region, Scott met with Yuma Mayor Doug Nicholls, Yuma County Sheriff Leon Wilmot, state Representative Tim Dunn, Yuma County Supervisor Jonathan Lines and Tim Roemer, director and state chief information security officer for DHS in Arizona.

U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham, a South Carolina Republican, visited the border near Yuma on Oct. 11 and met with Mayor Nicholls and representatives of local non profits who assist with the processing of migrants in the Yuma area.