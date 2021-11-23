© 2021 KAWC
Bridge: Ocean to Ocean Highway YUMA
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
COVID-19 Coverage
News

U.S. Sen. Rick Scott of Florida visits border near Yuma

KAWC | By Victor Calderón
Published November 23, 2021 at 1:41 PM MST
Sen Rick Scott border.jpg
Victor Calderón/KAWC
/
U.S. Sen. Rick Scott of Florida speaks at the border fence near the Morelos Dam west of Yuma on Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021.

U.S. Senator Rick Scott, a Florida Republican, visited the U.S.-Mexico borderTuesday in Yuma, a day after he introduced a bill he said would address what he called President Joe Biden’s border crisis.

Speaking at the Morelos Dam near a section of border fence, Scott said the Yuma Sector is important for border security throughout the U.S.

“We need to follow the legal process to come into this country," Scott said. "I’m from Florida. We like immigration. We’re an immigration state but we like legal immigration. It’s not fair to the people who have done it the right way for people to come here in an illegal manner.”

Sen. Scott said the Upholding the Law at Our Border Act would require the Inspector General of the Department of Homeland Security to investigate the vetting and processing of migrants apprehended along the border.

While in the region, Scott met with Yuma Mayor Doug Nicholls, Yuma County Sheriff Leon Wilmot, state Representative Tim Dunn, Yuma County Supervisor Jonathan Lines and Tim Roemer, director and state chief information security officer for DHS in Arizona.

U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham, a South Carolina Republican, visited the border near Yuma on Oct. 11 and met with Mayor Nicholls and representatives of local non profits who assist with the processing of migrants in the Yuma area.

News
Victor Calderón
Victor is originally from West Sacramento, California and has lived in Arizona for more than five years. He began his print journalism career in 2004 following his graduation from Georgetown University in Washington D.C. Victor has been a reporter for the following daily newspapers: The Monterey County Herald, The Salinas Californian and the Reno Gazette-Journal, where he covered stories including agriculture, education and Latino community news. Victor has also served as a local editor for Patch, a national news organization with hyperlocal websites, in Carmichael, California in the Sacramento area. He also served as the editor for The New Vision, the newspaper for the Roman Catholic Diocese of Tucson, which includes Yuma and La Paz counties. Victor lives in Somerton. He enjoys spending time with his family and friends and following most sports.
See stories by Victor Calderón
Related Content