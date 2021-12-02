San Luis HS band recorded for London New Year’s Day Parade

San Luis High School’s award-winning marching band was recorded by a team of videographers from the London New Year’s Day Parade on Tuesday on the high school’s soccer field.

Seventy-four students participated in renditions of “Conga” by Gloria Estefan and “24K Magic” by Bruno Mars.

"We feel honored to be one of six marching bands in the United States that will be a part of London’s New Year’s Day televised program,” SLHS Band Director Martin Peralta said.

SLHS senior Jose Valdez, who plays the trumpet in the band, added: “This is an exciting opportunity to share our talent with the rest of the world.”

The band was originally invited to perform in the New Year’s Day Parade in person last year, but the parade was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. With the internationally renowned parade returning on Jan. 1, SLHS was asked to participate as part of a recorded performers segment of the celebration.

“We’d love to show the band in the best possible light,” said Julie Banks, Senior Content Producer from Ultimate Sound and Vision, the team from London filming the SLHS performance. “We’re keen to give a ‘sense of occasion’ to the performance to make it exciting and engaging for the TV audience who will be watching on New Year’s Day.”