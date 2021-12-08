Yuma Regional Medical Center President and CEO on board deciding against partnership with LifePoint Health

A proposed deal between Yuma Regional Medical Center and private hospital management company LifePoint Health is off the table following a vote of the Yuma Regional Board.

YRMC announced it was studying the possibility of a partnership with Tennesse-based LifePoint in June. Hospital President and CEO Dr. Robert Trenschel says the process revealed a lot about how YRMC is positioned to deliver healthcare in the future, but the board decided the deal was not in the best interests of the community. He spoke with KAWC's Victor Calderón.