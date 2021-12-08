© 2021 KAWC
Bridge: Ocean to Ocean Highway YUMA
Yuma Regional Medical Center President and CEO on board deciding against partnership with LifePoint Health

KAWC | By Victor Calderón
Published December 8, 2021 at 2:53 PM MST
A proposed deal between Yuma Regional Medical Center and private hospital management company LifePoint Health is off the table following a vote of the Yuma Regional Board.

YRMC announced it was studying the possibility of a partnership with Tennesse-based LifePoint in June. Hospital President and CEO Dr. Robert Trenschel says the process revealed a lot about how YRMC is positioned to deliver healthcare in the future, but the board decided the deal was not in the best interests of the community. He spoke with KAWC's Victor Calderón.

News
Victor Calderón
Victor is originally from West Sacramento, California and has lived in Arizona for more than five years. He began his print journalism career in 2004 following his graduation from Georgetown University in Washington D.C. Victor has been a reporter for the following daily newspapers: The Monterey County Herald, The Salinas Californian and the Reno Gazette-Journal, where he covered stories including agriculture, education and Latino community news. Victor has also served as a local editor for Patch, a national news organization with hyperlocal websites, in Carmichael, California in the Sacramento area. He also served as the editor for The New Vision, the newspaper for the Roman Catholic Diocese of Tucson, which includes Yuma and La Paz counties. Victor lives in Somerton. He enjoys spending time with his family and friends and following most sports.
See stories by Victor Calderón
