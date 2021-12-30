COVID Vaccine Family Event in Yuma

Sunset Community Health Center is committed to ensuring nobody is left behind during the pandemic.

Sunset officials say they will offer vaccines and booster shots next week as part of a Family COVID-19 Vaccination Event.

Community Relations Director, Lucy Murrieta, says the event will take place on January 8th from 8:30-11:30 a.m. at the North Yuma Clinic located at 675 S Avenue B.

The facility will be offering approximately 300 doses, a combination of COVID-19 vaccines and booster shots for those aged five and older.

As of Wednesday, Yuma County's vaccine rate surpassed the state's rate of 65.1 percent. However, Murrieta says the number should be higher.

"So right now, for Yuma County, there is a rate of 69%. So that is a very good number, but which still not, you know, close to the 80-90%, which that's kind of like the goal that we want. There is still a lot of resistance out there. You know about, you know, try getting that vaccine, either for their children or even themselves."

Murrieta said the only way to fight the pandemic is to get vaccinated. Adding there is a lot of misinformation

out there. She encourages the community to go back and look at the statistics, not national.

However, Murrieta reminds the community of what Sunset Health offers, "So I also want a reminder community that sunset health provides services to all ages and stages of life. We cover the areas of San Luis, Somerton, Yuma, and Wellton. "

As for next week's COVID event, Murrieta said the vaccine and booster shots are free of charge, but pre-registration is required by calling 928-819-8999.

