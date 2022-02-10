Agriculture technology startups network at AgTechX event in Yuma

Yuma Agriculture provides most of the vegetables Americans eat in the winter.

The industry also employs tens of thousands of people and contributes billions to the state and local economy.

That’s why when E-coli contaminates lettuce sourced to the region, or listeria in bagged salad shuts down a local production plant, it’s a blow to the entire Yuma ag community.

KAWC’s Victor Calderon reports on an event in Yuma last week that will give growers new tools and technology to keep food safe.

The AgTech X Food Safety Technology event in Yuma brought food safety experts and researchers together with growers to talk about how advances in science may provide new resources in the fight to prevent contamination of crops from field to store shelves.

The event introduced the Food Safety Cohort, a group of companies working on technologies to protect fields and speed up diagnostic testing to identify pathogens.

Mike Hogan, co-Founder and Chief Scientific Officer for PathogenDx, a biotechnology company based in Tucson, says his company can identify pathogens faster and easier with a technology that can be used not only in crop agriculture, but also in dairy farming and even healthcare.

Faster and better testing is one area of innovation, testing managed and conducted by robots may be another.

Rafael Davila is the founder of Priority Sampling. The company does pathogen field testing in the Yuma and Salinas ag regions.

Crop sampling is traditionally labor intensive and requires specialized skills.

Davila presented on Scout, a robot that he says revolutionizes food safety by automating pathogen sampling and field surveillance.

Quick response and early detection are key to preventing contaminants from spreading in the food distribution system. Advances in testing may give the industry a faster response strategy.

Tom Jacobs is Vice President of Sales and Marketing for SnapDNA in Colorado.

He says current testing technology can take 24 to 36 hours to get results to growers.

His company offers RNA-based pathogen detection in less than one hour. They do it by looking for specific pathogens instead of running a culture and waiting to see what grows.

Getting new technology into the hands of growers and food distributors is the goal of the AGTECHX event.

Dennis Donahue, director of Western Growers Center for Innovation and Technology, co-sponsors of AGTECHX, along with the Yuma Center of Excellence for Desert Agriculture and the Yuma Fresh Vegetable Association, says the event kicks off a year of “acceleration” – a push to bring the newest technologies and innovation into the food safety movement.