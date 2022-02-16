© 2022 KAWC
Bridge: Ocean to Ocean Highway YUMA
Stray pig loses its way, ends up in Somerton

KAWC | By Victor Calderón
Published February 16, 2022 at 4:15 PM MST
A stray pig was found in Somerton on Feb. 9, 2022.

A stray pig lost its way and ended up in Somerton.

No this isn't a child's bedtime story, it really happened. The Yuma County Sheriff's Office is looking for its owner.

A Sheriff's Office spokeswoman said they received a call of a loose pig in the agricultural fields in the area of Somerton Avenue and County 15th Street. Sheriff’s Deputies along with the assistance of ag workers in the area were able to secure the pig and transfer custody to the Sheriff’s Livestock Unit.

The pig has remained unclaimed. It is described as a black potbellied pig with white markings on the front feet and is currently under the supervision of the Livestock Unit. If the pig remains unclaimed by Feb. 23, it will be turned over to the Arizona Department of Agriculture.

The Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone with information regarding this pig to please contact Eric Driedger at the Yuma County Sheriff's Office at 928-783-4427. You can also visit the website at www.yumacountysheriff.org to submit an anonymous tip.

News
