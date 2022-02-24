Southwest Ag Summit returns to Yuma

Agricultural leaders from Yuma County and beyond returned to Yuma this week for the Southwest Ag Summit. Tractors and farm equipment of all bright colors filled Arizona Western College’s main campus.

The summit returned to an in-person event following a virtual event last year due to the pandemic.

“So the highlight of the ag summit this year is really safeguarding the industry," said Mark Stover, area manager for Yuma and Imperial farming operations for Tanimura and Antle. "That’s talking about the water conservation, that’s talking about the insurance policies, that’s talking about being covered, about liability and risk.”

The summit included breakout sessions on topics including the Colorado River water shortage and water and salt management in the low desert crop production system.

Stover, who is also a member director for the Yuma Fresh Vegetable Association, said about 750 attendees were expected this year.

The event began Tuesday with a golf tournament and concludes tonight with the annual Harvest Dinner.

