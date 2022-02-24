© 2022 KAWC
Bridge: Ocean to Ocean Highway YUMA
Southwest Ag Summit returns to Yuma

KAWC | By Victor Calderón
Published February 24, 2022 at 1:49 PM MST
SW Ag Summit 22 tractor.jpg
Victor Calderón/KAWC
/
Southwest Ag Summit 2022 at Arizona Western College

Agricultural leaders from Yuma County and beyond returned to Yuma this week for the Southwest Ag Summit. Tractors and farm equipment of all bright colors filled Arizona Western College’s main campus.

The summit returned to an in-person event following a virtual event last year due to the pandemic.

“So the highlight of the ag summit this year is really safeguarding the industry," said Mark Stover, area manager for Yuma and Imperial farming operations for Tanimura and Antle. "That’s talking about the water conservation, that’s talking about the insurance policies, that’s talking about being covered, about liability and risk.”

The summit included breakout sessions on topics including the Colorado River water shortage and water and salt management in the low desert crop production system.

Stover, who is also a member director for the Yuma Fresh Vegetable Association, said about 750 attendees were expected this year.

The event began Tuesday with a golf tournament and concludes tonight with the annual Harvest Dinner.

Victor Calderón
Victor is originally from West Sacramento, California and has lived in Arizona for more than five years. He began his print journalism career in 2004 following his graduation from Georgetown University in Washington D.C. Victor has been a reporter for the following daily newspapers: The Monterey County Herald, The Salinas Californian and the Reno Gazette-Journal, where he covered stories including agriculture, education and Latino community news. Victor has also served as a local editor for Patch, a national news organization with hyperlocal websites, in Carmichael, California in the Sacramento area. He also served as the editor for The New Vision, the newspaper for the Roman Catholic Diocese of Tucson, which includes Yuma and La Paz counties. Victor lives in Somerton. He enjoys spending time with his family and friends and following most sports.
See stories by Victor Calderón
