© 2022 KAWC
Bridge: Ocean to Ocean Highway YUMA
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
COVID-19 Coverage
News

U.S. Senate candidate Jim Lamon hosts Latino coalition roundtable in Yuma

KAWC | By Victor Calderón
Published March 22, 2022 at 3:22 PM MST
Jim Lamon in Yuma
Victor Calderón/KAWC
/
Jim Lamon, center, a Republican candidate for U.S. Senate, listens to supporter Bosco Noronha, right, at Las Herraduras Mexican restaurant in Yuma on Tuesday, March 22, 2022. At left is Arizona state Senate candidate Gary Garcia Snyder.

Republican U.S. Senate candidate Jim Lamon was in Yuma Tuesday.

Lamon hosted a Latino coalition roundtable at Las Herraduras Mexican restaurant in Yuma. He told a gathering of about 50 people that he is not a politician or a Washington insider but a businessman with humble beginnings who wants to work for everyday Arizonans.

Lamon lists border security, election integrity and education as his top priorities. He toured the border early Tuesday with Yuma County Sheriff Leon Wilmot and has received the endorsement of the National Border Patrol Council.

“We’ve got to put our own people to work here," Lamon told KAWC. "We’ve got a great legal immigration system that I am 100 percent supportive of. This illegal side has got to stop. I’ll do everything in the Senate I can to stop that.”

Lamon is one of nine Republicans hoping to defeat incumbent U.S. Senator Mark Kelly. Among the other Republicans running in the primary is Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich.

—-

Stay tuned to KAWC for more election on Jim Lamon and other candidates for local and state races.

News
Victor Calderón
Victor is originally from West Sacramento, California and has lived in Arizona for more than five years. He began his print journalism career in 2004 following his graduation from Georgetown University in Washington D.C. Victor has been a reporter for the following daily newspapers: The Monterey County Herald, The Salinas Californian and the Reno Gazette-Journal, where he covered stories including agriculture, education and Latino community news. Victor has also served as a local editor for Patch, a national news organization with hyperlocal websites, in Carmichael, California in the Sacramento area. He also served as the editor for The New Vision, the newspaper for the Roman Catholic Diocese of Tucson, which includes Yuma and La Paz counties. Victor lives in Somerton. He enjoys spending time with his family and friends and following most sports.
See stories by Victor Calderón
Related Content