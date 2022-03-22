U.S. Senate candidate Jim Lamon hosts Latino coalition roundtable in Yuma

Republican U.S. Senate candidate Jim Lamon was in Yuma Tuesday.

Lamon hosted a Latino coalition roundtable at Las Herraduras Mexican restaurant in Yuma. He told a gathering of about 50 people that he is not a politician or a Washington insider but a businessman with humble beginnings who wants to work for everyday Arizonans.

Lamon lists border security, election integrity and education as his top priorities. He toured the border early Tuesday with Yuma County Sheriff Leon Wilmot and has received the endorsement of the National Border Patrol Council.

“We’ve got to put our own people to work here," Lamon told KAWC. "We’ve got a great legal immigration system that I am 100 percent supportive of. This illegal side has got to stop. I’ll do everything in the Senate I can to stop that.”

Lamon is one of nine Republicans hoping to defeat incumbent U.S. Senator Mark Kelly. Among the other Republicans running in the primary is Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich.

—-

Stay tuned to KAWC for more election on Jim Lamon and other candidates for local and state races.