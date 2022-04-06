© 2022 KAWC
Bridge: Ocean to Ocean Highway YUMA
San Luis mayor speaks on what ending Title 42 could mean for border city

KAWC | By Victor Calderón
Published April 6, 2022 at 10:22 AM MST
san_luis_mayor_sanchez.jpg
City of San Luis
/

The mayor of San Luis, Ariz. said the end of a pandemic policy for migrants at the border means he'll expect more migrants coming through the city in the weeks ahead.

NPR reports the Biden administration is moving to end the restrictions known as Title 42 on May 23. The announcement came Friday in an order from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

San Luis Mayor Gerardo Sanchez told KAWC last week his city has a limited number of police officers and firefighters to serve the community, many will be needed to assist with a high number of migrants.

“People don’t realize how much it’s going to impact local communities like border towns," Sanchez said. "My biggest concern is that we’re not going to have enough resources.”

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, who visited the Yuma Sector in January, has repeatedly said that Title 42 is a public health measure, not an immigration policy.

Since March of 2020 the federal government has used the public health order to justify the expulsion of migrants at the border due to concerns over the coronavirus pandemic.

Victor Calderón
