Mobile home fire severely damages or destroys 8 homes in Yuma

Yuma firefighters extinguished a fire that severely damaged or destroyed eight mobile homes Tuesday evening.

Yuma Fire Department officials said they responded at about 8:15 p.m. at the Desert Palm Mobile Home Park on West 8th Street. Firefighters took about two hours to contain and knock down the flames.

An RV type trailer received exterior damage. There were no reported injuries and a dog was rescued from the RV. The American Red Cross responded to the scene and provided assistance to families and individuals displaced by the fire. YFD investigators are working to determine the fire’s cause.

Firefighters from the Imperial County Fire Department, Marine Corps Air Station Fire Department and the Rural Metro Fire Department responded to mutual aid requests to help fight the fire.

A “Red Flag” warning issued by the National Weather Service was in effect for the Yuma area last night. These warnings call attention to conditions like high winds, low humidity and high temperatures that can contribute to rapid fire spread and are a caution for people to use extreme care when dealing with potential ignition sources.