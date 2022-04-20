© 2022 KAWC
Bridge: Ocean to Ocean Highway YUMA
Mobile home fire severely damages or destroys 8 homes in Yuma

KAWC | By Victor Calderón
Published April 20, 2022 at 12:43 PM MST
Yuma mobile home fire.jpg
Photo courtesy of the Yuma Fire Department.
/
Yuma firefighters respond to a fire at the Desert Palm Mobile Home Park in Yuma on Tuesday, April 19, 2022.

Yuma firefighters extinguished a fire that severely damaged or destroyed eight mobile homes Tuesday evening.

Yuma Fire Department officials said they responded at about 8:15 p.m. at the Desert Palm Mobile Home Park on West 8th Street. Firefighters took about two hours to contain and knock down the flames.

An RV type trailer received exterior damage. There were no reported injuries and a dog was rescued from the RV. The American Red Cross responded to the scene and provided assistance to families and individuals displaced by the fire. YFD investigators are working to determine the fire’s cause.

Firefighters from the Imperial County Fire Department, Marine Corps Air Station Fire Department and the Rural Metro Fire Department responded to mutual aid requests to help fight the fire.

A “Red Flag” warning issued by the National Weather Service was in effect for the Yuma area last night. These warnings call attention to conditions like high winds, low humidity and high temperatures that can contribute to rapid fire spread and are a caution for people to use extreme care when dealing with potential ignition sources.

Victor Calderón
Victor is originally from West Sacramento, California and has lived in Arizona for more than five years. He began his print journalism career in 2004 following his graduation from Georgetown University in Washington D.C. Victor has been a reporter for the following daily newspapers: The Monterey County Herald, The Salinas Californian and the Reno Gazette-Journal, where he covered stories including agriculture, education and Latino community news. Victor has also served as a local editor for Patch, a national news organization with hyperlocal websites, in Carmichael, California in the Sacramento area. He also served as the editor for The New Vision, the newspaper for the Roman Catholic Diocese of Tucson, which includes Yuma and La Paz counties. Victor lives in Somerton. He enjoys spending time with his family and friends and following most sports.
