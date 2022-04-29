© 2022 KAWC
Bridge: Ocean to Ocean Highway YUMA
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
COVID-19 Coverage
News

Yuma County Democrats in Somerton: Sen. Kelly will lead on water infrastructure

KAWC | By Victor Calderón
Published April 29, 2022 at 9:54 AM MST
Somerton water roundtable.jpeg
Victor Calderón/KAWC
/
Arizona state Rep. Brian Fernandez, right, speaks to attendees at a roundtable on water infrastructure in Somerton on Thursday, April 28, 2022. At left is Yuma County Supervisor Martin Porchas and Somerton community leader Fernando Quiroz.

Democratic elected officials and community leaders from Yuma County met Thursday to discuss water infrastructure and to deliver a message on behalf of U.S. Senator Mark Kelly.

Arizona state Rep. Brian Fernandez and Yuma County Supervisor Martin Porchas said Senator Kelly supports legislation moving through Congress to address drought and water shortages and he is focused on helping the state address its water needs.

Rep. Fernandez said he shares Kelly's commitment to the state.

“Senator Kelly and I are very concerned with water both in Yuma County as well as throughout the state," Fernandez told KAWC. "We’re in an over 20 year drought and more and more we’re going to start seeing cutbacks in water in a lot of cities. We want to make sure Yuma County has their water and they maintain their water.”

The roundtable discussion was in part a gathering of support for Kelly's reelection campaign. Currently, there are five Republicans running in the primary to face him, including state Attorney General Mark Brnovich, businessman Jim Lamon and Arizona Corporation Commissioner Justin Olson.

News
Victor Calderón
Victor is originally from West Sacramento, California and has lived in Arizona for more than five years. He began his print journalism career in 2004 following his graduation from Georgetown University in Washington D.C. Victor has been a reporter for the following daily newspapers: The Monterey County Herald, The Salinas Californian and the Reno Gazette-Journal, where he covered stories including agriculture, education and Latino community news. Victor has also served as a local editor for Patch, a national news organization with hyperlocal websites, in Carmichael, California in the Sacramento area. He also served as the editor for The New Vision, the newspaper for the Roman Catholic Diocese of Tucson, which includes Yuma and La Paz counties. Victor lives in Somerton. He enjoys spending time with his family and friends and following most sports.
See stories by Victor Calderón
Related Content