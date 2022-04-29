Yuma County Democrats in Somerton: Sen. Kelly will lead on water infrastructure

Democratic elected officials and community leaders from Yuma County met Thursday to discuss water infrastructure and to deliver a message on behalf of U.S. Senator Mark Kelly.

Arizona state Rep. Brian Fernandez and Yuma County Supervisor Martin Porchas said Senator Kelly supports legislation moving through Congress to address drought and water shortages and he is focused on helping the state address its water needs.

Rep. Fernandez said he shares Kelly's commitment to the state.

“Senator Kelly and I are very concerned with water both in Yuma County as well as throughout the state," Fernandez told KAWC. "We’re in an over 20 year drought and more and more we’re going to start seeing cutbacks in water in a lot of cities. We want to make sure Yuma County has their water and they maintain their water.”

The roundtable discussion was in part a gathering of support for Kelly's reelection campaign. Currently, there are five Republicans running in the primary to face him, including state Attorney General Mark Brnovich, businessman Jim Lamon and Arizona Corporation Commissioner Justin Olson.

