New downtown fountain art piece unveiled in Yuma

KAWC | By Victor Calderón
Published May 10, 2022 at 12:00 PM MST
Perpetua.jpg
Victor Calderón/KAWC
/
Perpetua, an art installation by Yuma artist Corey Cowan and Mused Metal in downtown Yuma, May 2022.

Yuma city leaders unveiled a new addition in downtown over the weekend.

An art installation titled "Perpetua" has replaced a damaged fountain on Main Street. It includes a steel pipe saguaro cactus and a steel prickly pear cactus as well as a fountain.

Artist Corey Cowan was selected from a pool of nine applicants. He and a group of local tradespeople and artisans who call themselves Mused Metal made the sculpture partially from materials reclaimed from projects at Taylor Farms, a local agricultural processing facility.

"It's kind of a central gathering point that people can sit around the edge, take a minute to actually relax and enjoy the area they're in," Cowan said. "Hopefully it's a nice addition to the art community in Yuma."

City officials had budgeted $10,000 for the project but Cowan waived his fee, instead asking the city to use it for more public art, City council members said the money went to pay for murals on the walls surrounding dumpsters in the parking lots behind Main Street businesses.

Victor Calderón
Victor is originally from West Sacramento, California and has lived in Arizona for more than five years. He began his print journalism career in 2004 following his graduation from Georgetown University in Washington D.C. Victor has been a reporter for the following daily newspapers: The Monterey County Herald, The Salinas Californian and the Reno Gazette-Journal, where he covered stories including agriculture, education and Latino community news. Victor has also served as a local editor for Patch, a national news organization with hyperlocal websites, in Carmichael, California in the Sacramento area. He also served as the editor for The New Vision, the newspaper for the Roman Catholic Diocese of Tucson, which includes Yuma and La Paz counties. Victor lives in Somerton. He enjoys spending time with his family and friends and following most sports.
