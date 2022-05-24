Yuma County Sheriff Wilmot pleased with continuance of migrant border policy

The extension of Title 42 brought relief along the border on the day it was set to expire Monday.

Many local residents, leaders and lawmakers feared the ending of the public health policy would bring a new, larger wave of immigrants washing across the border in Yuma County.

Yuma County Sheriff Leon Wilmot tells KAWC the current influx is already draining local and federal resources.

Sheriff WIlmot says it’s also allowing cartels and crime organizations to make easy money along the borders in both western and eastern Yuma County.

“The cartels don't have to invest a penny in any of the human smuggling," Wilmot said."Their product is walking up to them and paying them to cross, so the cartels control every bit of what's going on."

"Same with over in Baja," he said. "So it's more of a human product and it's cheap and easy for them. They just tell 'em when to cross. And at the same time, it ties up Border Patrol to be able to smuggle in their hard narcotics out further east where there are no Border Patrol agents because they're tied up with processing individuals every day.”

Sheriff Wilmot gives the Regional Center for Border Health a great deal of the credit for channeling the flow of asylum seekers to their final destinations across the U-S.

Regional Center for Border Health is currently transporting as many as 300 people a day to transportation hubs in Phoenix.