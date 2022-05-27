Somerton officially opens new skate park at Joe Muñoz Park

Somerton youth have a new hangout in town.

City leaders on Thursday officially opened a new skate park at Joe Muñoz Park.

Dozens of kids hopped on their skateboards and bicycles to hit the ramps and rails. Vince Shorr, age 11, said he plans to be at the park every day in the morning before it gets too hot.

“This new park is so much better and there’s so much more stuff to do (compared to other skate parks outside of town)," he said. "I think it’s going to help a lot in my progression for the future. I think it’s going to attract a lot more (skateboarding) contests to Somerton.”

City officials say the skate park will add to space in town on the way for recreational activities including boxing and wrestling.