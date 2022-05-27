© 2022 KAWC
Bridge: Ocean to Ocean Highway YUMA
Somerton officially opens new skate park at Joe Muñoz Park

KAWC | By Victor Calderón
Published May 27, 2022 at 10:00 AM MST
Somerton skate park.PNG
Victor Calderón/KAWC
/
Somerton resident Vince Shorr rides his skateboard at a new skate park at Joe Muñoz Park in Somerton on Thursday, May 26, 2022.

Somerton youth have a new hangout in town.

City leaders on Thursday officially opened a new skate park at Joe Muñoz Park.

Dozens of kids hopped on their skateboards and bicycles to hit the ramps and rails. Vince Shorr, age 11, said he plans to be at the park every day in the morning before it gets too hot.

“This new park is so much better and there’s so much more stuff to do (compared to other skate parks outside of town)," he said. "I think it’s going to help a lot in my progression for the future. I think it’s going to attract a lot more (skateboarding) contests to Somerton.”

City officials say the skate park will add to space in town on the way for recreational activities including boxing and wrestling.

Victor Calderón
Victor is originally from West Sacramento, California and has lived in Arizona for more than five years. He began his print journalism career in 2004 following his graduation from Georgetown University in Washington D.C. Victor has been a reporter for the following daily newspapers: The Monterey County Herald, The Salinas Californian and the Reno Gazette-Journal, where he covered stories including agriculture, education and Latino community news. Victor has also served as a local editor for Patch, a national news organization with hyperlocal websites, in Carmichael, California in the Sacramento area. He also served as the editor for The New Vision, the newspaper for the Roman Catholic Diocese of Tucson, which includes Yuma and La Paz counties. Victor lives in Somerton. He enjoys spending time with his family and friends and following most sports.
