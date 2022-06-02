New commander takes post at Yuma Test Center at Yuma Proving Ground

A new commander took his post Thursday at the Yuma Proving Ground’s Yuma Test Center.

Lt. Col. Shane Dering took over testing capabilities at YPG. He takes over for outgoing Commander Lt Col. Alicia Johnson, who was in the position since June 2019.

Dering said he is honored to lead and serve the mission of the test center.

“As the Army modernizes and comes up with new technology and equipment, we’re pretty much the premier test center for all the new equipment over the next five to 10 years,” Dering told KAWC.

Meanwhile, Johnson, who was the third woman to lead the YTC, moves on to her next assignment at the Pentagon in Washington, D.C. She led the workforce through the COVID pandemic without stopping testing and has been selected to be promoted to colonel.