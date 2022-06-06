© 2022 KAWC
Bridge: Ocean to Ocean Highway YUMA
Blazing Desert Comic Con returns to San Luis

KAWC | By Victor Calderón
Published June 6, 2022 at 11:19 AM MST
BDCC 22 Ghostbusters.jpg
1 of 8  — BDCC 22 Ghostbusters.jpg
Albert Golding and daughter Liliana of Yuma as Ghostbusters at the Blazing Desert Comic Con at Southwest Jr. High School in San Luis on Saturday, June 4, 2022.
Victor Calderón/KAWC
BDCC 22 Star Wars (2).jpg
2 of 8  — BDCC 22 Star Wars (2).jpg
John Cabrera as Anakin Skywalker and Gisela Coronado, both of Yuma, as "a female version of Obi Wan Kenobi" from Star Wars at the Blazing Desert Comic Con at Southwest Jr. High School in San Luis on Saturday, June 4, 2022.
Victor Calderón/KAWC
BDCC 22 Harley Quinn.jpg
3 of 8  — BDCC 22 Harley Quinn.jpg
Desiree Zavala of Yuma as Harley Quinn at the Blazing Desert Comic Con at Southwest Jr. High School in San Luis on Saturday, June 4, 2022.
Victor Calderón/KAWC
BDCC 22 Luigi.jpg
4 of 8  — BDCC 22 Luigi.jpg
Emy Rivera of San Luis as Luigi from Super Mario Brothers at the Blazing Desert Comic Con at Southwest Jr. High School in San Luis on Saturday, June 4, 2022.
Victor Calderón/KAWC
BDCC 22 video game.jpg
5 of 8  — BDCC 22 video game.jpg
Unidentified cosplayers play a video game at the Blazing Desert Comic Con at Southwest Jr. High School in San Luis on Saturday, June 4, 2022.
Victor Calderón/KAWC
BDCC 22 Ghostbusters car.jpg
6 of 8  — BDCC 22 Ghostbusters car.jpg
Ecto-1, the Ghostbusters' car, outside at the Blazing Desert Comic Con at Southwest Jr. High School in San Luis on Saturday, June 4, 2022.
Victor Calderón/KAWC
BDCC 22 Boba Fett.jpg
7 of 8  — BDCC 22 Boba Fett.jpg
"Boba Fett" and companion of the Mandalorian Mercs at the Blazing Desert Comic Con at Southwest Jr. High School in San Luis on Saturday, June 4, 2022.
Victor Calderón/KAWC
BDCC 22 vendor.jpg
8 of 8  — BDCC 22 vendor.jpg
Ryann Kay, a vendor at the Blazing Desert Comic Con at Southwest Jr. High School in San Luis on Saturday, June 4, 2022.
Victor Calderón/KAWC

An annual comic book convention, or comic con, has returned to San Luis.

The Blazing Desert Comic Con returned to Southwest Junior High School in San Luis on Saturday, following a two year hiatus due to COVID.

It’s a chance for people to dress up in their favorite cosplay, as characters from movies, video games or comic books.

Gisela Coronado from Yuma was dressed up as a female version of Obi Wan Kenobi from Star Wars. She said it was good to be back in person.

“It’s been a while since we all gathered together, especially like before the pandemic," said Coronado, who attended with John Cabrera from Yuma, who was dressed as Anakin Skywalker. "It’s been quite a while since the last time we came out to a convention. So it’s great to see everyone come out together in our cosplay.”

It’s Blazing Desert’s ninth year and organizers say they plan to go big for the 10th anniversary next year.

"We want this to be a safe space where you can be who you want to be," said Daniela Ayala, director of events for Blazing Desert.

Attendees posed for photos, visited booths with merchandise and sat in on panel discussions and art projects.

Desiree Zavala was dressed up as comic book and cartoon character Harley Quinn, with a black and red dress and oversized mallet.

"It means a lot to see other fellow nerds dressing up and enjoying the day," Zavala said.

—-

Victor Calderón
Victor is originally from West Sacramento, California and has lived in Arizona for more than five years. He began his print journalism career in 2004 following his graduation from Georgetown University in Washington D.C. Victor has been a reporter for the following daily newspapers: The Monterey County Herald, The Salinas Californian and the Reno Gazette-Journal, where he covered stories including agriculture, education and Latino community news. Victor has also served as a local editor for Patch, a national news organization with hyperlocal websites, in Carmichael, California in the Sacramento area. He also served as the editor for The New Vision, the newspaper for the Roman Catholic Diocese of Tucson, which includes Yuma and La Paz counties. Victor lives in Somerton. He enjoys spending time with his family and friends and following most sports.
