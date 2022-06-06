Blazing Desert Comic Con returns to San Luis

An annual comic book convention, or comic con, has returned to San Luis.

The Blazing Desert Comic Con returned to Southwest Junior High School in San Luis on Saturday, following a two year hiatus due to COVID.

It’s a chance for people to dress up in their favorite cosplay, as characters from movies, video games or comic books.

Gisela Coronado from Yuma was dressed up as a female version of Obi Wan Kenobi from Star Wars. She said it was good to be back in person.

“It’s been a while since we all gathered together, especially like before the pandemic," said Coronado, who attended with John Cabrera from Yuma, who was dressed as Anakin Skywalker. "It’s been quite a while since the last time we came out to a convention. So it’s great to see everyone come out together in our cosplay.”

It’s Blazing Desert’s ninth year and organizers say they plan to go big for the 10th anniversary next year.

"We want this to be a safe space where you can be who you want to be," said Daniela Ayala, director of events for Blazing Desert.

Attendees posed for photos, visited booths with merchandise and sat in on panel discussions and art projects.

Desiree Zavala was dressed up as comic book and cartoon character Harley Quinn, with a black and red dress and oversized mallet.

"It means a lot to see other fellow nerds dressing up and enjoying the day," Zavala said.

