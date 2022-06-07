Congressman Grijalva joins call to address surging violence in Mexico

U.S. Rep. Raul Grijalva announced he has signed two letters urging multiple U.S. agencies to address rising violence in Mexico.

Congressman Grijalva said he reached out to the State Department, the Justice Department and the U.S. Agency for International Development. He wants them to work with the Mexican government.

In the letters, Grijalva said he and others are concerned about recent spikes in forced disappearances and escalating attacks against the Mexican free press.

Grijalva said last month, Mexico registered more than 100,000 people as missing or disappeared. He also said 11 journalists have been killed this year.