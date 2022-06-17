© 2022 KAWC
Bridge: Ocean to Ocean Highway YUMA
Yuma firefighters return from Southern California wildfire

KAWC | By Victor Calderón
Published June 17, 2022 at 10:14 AM MST
Sheep Fire Deployment.JPG
1 of 3  — Sheep Fire Deployment.JPG
Yuma Firefighter Bryan Michaels works on hotspots during the Sheep Fire in San Bernardino County, Calif.
Yuma Fire Department
Sheep Fire Deployment.jpg
2 of 3  — Sheep Fire Deployment.jpg
Yuma Fire Department Firefighters (left to right) Carlos Munoz, Capt. Gary Welch, Bryan Michaels, and Engineer Travis LaRue helped to fight the Sheep Fire in San Bernardino County, Calif.
Yuma Fire Department
Sheep Fire Deployment.JPEG
3 of 3  — Sheep Fire Deployment.JPEG
Yuma Fire Department

A group of Yuma firefighters have returned home after assisting with a wildfire in Southern California.

Yuma Fire officials said, after a deployment to a wildfire in San Bernardino County west of Parker earlier this week, the Imperial Valley Strike Team was demobilized Thursday morning.

Shortly before 7 p.m. Thursday, the Yuma Fire Department personnel safely completed their deployment and arrived back to Yuma, officials said.

This past Sunday, Yuma FD received a mutual aid request from California authorities regarding a strike team deployment to the Sheep Fire burning in an area northeast of Los Angeles.

After assembling in Westmorland, officials said the strike team proceeded to the fire’s staging area. For the next few days, the team worked 12-hour shifts doing structure protection in neighborhoods and mopping up hot spots.

The returned YFD personnel will be resuming their regular duty assignments. Yuma Fire personnel on the strike force team were Fire Captain Gary Welch, Fire Engineer Travis Larue, Firefighter Bryan Michaels and Firefighter Carlos Munoz.

Victor Calderón
Victor is originally from West Sacramento, California and has lived in Arizona for more than five years. He began his print journalism career in 2004 following his graduation from Georgetown University in Washington D.C. Victor has been a reporter for the following daily newspapers: The Monterey County Herald, The Salinas Californian and the Reno Gazette-Journal, where he covered stories including agriculture, education and Latino community news. Victor has also served as a local editor for Patch, a national news organization with hyperlocal websites, in Carmichael, California in the Sacramento area. He also served as the editor for The New Vision, the newspaper for the Roman Catholic Diocese of Tucson, which includes Yuma and La Paz counties. Victor lives in Somerton. He enjoys spending time with his family and friends and following most sports.
