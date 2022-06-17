Yuma firefighters return from Southern California wildfire

A group of Yuma firefighters have returned home after assisting with a wildfire in Southern California.

Yuma Fire officials said, after a deployment to a wildfire in San Bernardino County west of Parker earlier this week, the Imperial Valley Strike Team was demobilized Thursday morning.

Shortly before 7 p.m. Thursday, the Yuma Fire Department personnel safely completed their deployment and arrived back to Yuma, officials said.

This past Sunday, Yuma FD received a mutual aid request from California authorities regarding a strike team deployment to the Sheep Fire burning in an area northeast of Los Angeles.

After assembling in Westmorland, officials said the strike team proceeded to the fire’s staging area. For the next few days, the team worked 12-hour shifts doing structure protection in neighborhoods and mopping up hot spots.

The returned YFD personnel will be resuming their regular duty assignments. Yuma Fire personnel on the strike force team were Fire Captain Gary Welch, Fire Engineer Travis Larue, Firefighter Bryan Michaels and Firefighter Carlos Munoz.