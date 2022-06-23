Arizona Rep. Brian Fernandez pleased with state budget

Yuma Rep. Brian Fernandez said Arizona's $18 billion budget that passed early Thursday morning is not 100 percent what he would want but will benefit students in Yuma County.

The budget includes $5 million for Northern Arizona University in Yuma. This will go towards a new building that will offer more bachelor’s degrees in fields including engineering, accounting and manufacturing.

“This is going to allow students to complete their education, to get a good paying job, to live their dreams without leaving Yuma County,” Fernandez told KAWC.

Brian Fernandez was appointed last year by the Yuma County Board of Supervisors to replace his mother Charlene, who took a position as Arizona state director of Rural Development with the U.S. Department of Agriculture. He said the budget also includes $35 million to expand Cesar Chavez Boulevard in San Luis.

“Anyone who’s been to South County knows that road gets clogged up during many hours of the day," said Fernandez, who is running for the state Senate this fall. "Local people wanted this... This is really huge for San Luis.”

The budget is made up of about a dozen different bills, including some on taxes and some on education.