Arizona Rep. Brian Fernandez pleased with state budget

KAWC | By Victor Calderón
Published June 23, 2022 at 7:39 PM MST
Brian Fernandez.jpg
Victor Calderón/KAWC
/
Arizona Rep. Brian Fernandez during an earlier visit to the KAWC studios in Yuma.

Yuma Rep. Brian Fernandez said Arizona's $18 billion budget that passed early Thursday morning is not 100 percent what he would want but will benefit students in Yuma County.

The budget includes $5 million for Northern Arizona University in Yuma. This will go towards a new building that will offer more bachelor’s degrees in fields including engineering, accounting and manufacturing.

“This is going to allow students to complete their education, to get a good paying job, to live their dreams without leaving Yuma County,” Fernandez told KAWC.

Brian Fernandez was appointed last year by the Yuma County Board of Supervisors to replace his mother Charlene, who took a position as Arizona state director of Rural Development with the U.S. Department of Agriculture. He said the budget also includes $35 million to expand Cesar Chavez Boulevard in San Luis.

“Anyone who’s been to South County knows that road gets clogged up during many hours of the day," said Fernandez, who is running for the state Senate this fall. "Local people wanted this... This is really huge for San Luis.”

The budget is made up of about a dozen different bills, including some on taxes and some on education.

Victor Calderón
Victor is originally from West Sacramento, California and has lived in Arizona for more than five years. He began his print journalism career in 2004 following his graduation from Georgetown University in Washington D.C. Victor has been a reporter for the following daily newspapers: The Monterey County Herald, The Salinas Californian and the Reno Gazette-Journal, where he covered stories including agriculture, education and Latino community news. Victor has also served as a local editor for Patch, a national news organization with hyperlocal websites, in Carmichael, California in the Sacramento area. He also served as the editor for The New Vision, the newspaper for the Roman Catholic Diocese of Tucson, which includes Yuma and La Paz counties. Victor lives in Somerton. He enjoys spending time with his family and friends and following most sports.
