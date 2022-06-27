© 2022 KAWC
Bridge: Ocean to Ocean Highway YUMA
Free cooling centers and water sites in Yuma County

KAWC | By Victor Calderón
Published June 27, 2022 at 2:07 PM MST
Fourteen cooling centers have been announced in Yuma County.

These are air-conditioned indoor locations in Yuma, the Foothills, Somerton and San Luis that county officials say provide refuge from the heat during the day.

Drinking fountains or free bottled water are available. Bottled water donations may be accepted in those locations.

Three water sites have been identified in central Yuma. These are places where individuals can go to receive free bottled water. Bottled water donations may be accepted in those locations.

East Yuma Foothills locations:
Walmart, 8151 E. 32nd St.

Yuma County Library, Foothills Branch
13226 E. South Frontage Rd.

Yuma County Library, Wellton Branch
28790 San Jose Ave.

San Luis, Ariz. locations:
San Luis Walk-In Clinic, 1896 E. Babbitt Ln.

San Luis Medical Mall, 151 S. Oak Ave.

San Luis Walk-In Clinic and Family Behavior Integrated Health Services, 1453 N. Main St.

